WEST ALTON — America’s endangered river dinosaurs are making a comeback.

Lake sturgeon, a prehistoric fish once on the brink of extinction, spawned in the Mississippi River last week on the rocky banks of Maple Island, just south of Melvin Price Locks and Dam near West Alton.

It’s only the third time lake sturgeon — massive, bottom-feeding fish with bony plate armor — have spawned in Missouri since conservationists here and across the U.S. started working to save the species about 40 years ago. The first time was in 2015, the second in 2022.

Maple Island is the only known spot here where sturgeon have bred. Conservationists have worked to make conditions just right during the two to three weeks a year in April when water temperatures are ripe for sturgeon to spawn.

“It’s a pretty cool time to be a fish person right now,” said Travis Moore, lake sturgeon recovery leader for the Missouri Department of Conservation. “This is the kind of stuff we live for.”

Lake sturgeon are an oddity. They have flat heads, whisker-like barbels and long, gray-brown bodies covered in bony plates. They live for about 150 years, and they can grow to more than 7 feet long and 200 pounds.

The fish have existed for more than 100 million years, but they’ve long been endangered in Missouri, Illinois and several other states. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering adding lake sturgeon to its list of endangered species next year.

Once common in the Great Lakes and across river systems connected to the Mississippi River, lake sturgeon were nearly driven to extinction by the mid-20th century by overfishing, pollution and dam construction, which cut off the species from searching for ideal breeding grounds. The Missouri Department of Conservation listed the fish as endangered in 1974.

Only in the last 20 years have lake sturgeon populations in the U.S. recovered slightly. Increased numbers have been seen in Maine, in Florida’s Suwannee River and in the lakes of Michigan and Wisconsin, where populations recovered enough to allow a limited fishing season.

Missouri conservationists have, over the past three decades, released thousands of lake sturgeon raised in U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hatcheries into the Mississippi and Missouri rivers each year, hoping for a payoff when lake sturgeon grew old enough to start reproducing, usually between 25 to 35 years old.

To spawn, lake sturgeon need habitats with two conditions: hard, rocky surfaces and enough water flow to help keep the eggs clean and oxygenated. Those particulars keep spawning from happening every year. A flood, for example, can alter water flow and temperature enough to prohibit spawning for an entire year, Moore said.

But 2015 saw a breakthrough: Lake sturgeon were confirmed to be spawning near the Maple Island area.

Conservationists then worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to adjust water flow from the Melvin Price dam just upstream to mimic the conditions. Lake sturgeon spawned again in 2022 and again this year.

“We really focused in on what those water flows should look like, and lo and behold, last year and this year the fish have shown up,” said Moore said. “We found something that works.”

While spawning, females release hundreds of eggs, and males fertilize them, thrashing and slapping their tails in the process. A team led by Sarah Peper, an Missouri Department of Conservation fisheries management biologist in St. Louis, had been monitoring Maple Island’s rocky river bank this year when they saw them.

“They come right up on the shoreline, right in front of your eyes,” Peper said.

When workers first discovered the spawning this year, there was just a handful visible along the banks of the Mississippi. But when the team took a sonar out on the river, they discovered many more spawning on the river floor below. Spawning continued for two days before finally slowing to a stop.

Some of the lake sturgeon that spawned here were likely juveniles released decades ago in Missouri who are just now getting old enough to reproduce, Peper said. Others may have come from other states — lake sturgeon tagged here in Missouri have been tracked as far as South Dakota.

Now that the spawning is finished for the season, conservationists will work on tracking the fish to see where they travel to find habitat, she said. Eggs hatch seven to 10 days after spawning.

“That is really our next big question,” Peper said.

MDOC is now exploring the possibility of recreating similar breeding conditions near Mark Twain Lake in northeast Missouri, where the Clarence Cannon dam moderates water flow, Moore said.

While northern states with larger sturgeon populations have seen a second wave of sturgeon spawning in the spring, there is no indication yet that will happen in Missouri. For now, Peper is happy to see conservationists’ long-made plans bear fruit.

“Getting to be the biologist and seeing all of those decades of work come into fruition is really exciting,” Peper said. “I feel very lucky.”