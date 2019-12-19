You are the owner of this article.
A previously unheralded ‘first’ for the St. Louis County police board
CLAYTON – On the day that gay police lieutenant Keith Wildhaber was set to have his long-fought promotion recognized by the board that governs the police department, the department got another reminder of the diversity of the community it serves.

And it didn’t come from Wildhaber.

Keith Wildhaber won a nearly $20 million verdict against the county in a discrimination case after being passed up 23 times for promotion. In the wake of the verdict, County Executive Sam Page replaced four of the five members on the Board of Police Commissioners.

That board met the first time with the four new members on Thursday morning. (A ceremony for Wildhaber is scheduled for later today.)

Veteran activist Zaki Baruti told the board during the public comment section that he was “glad to see it’s a three-woman majority.”

Many media outlets had reported that the newly constituted board marked the first time in the board’s 64-year-history that a majority of the seats were held by a woman.

“One clarification,” interjected Dr. Laurie Punch, one of the new commissioners.

“I identify as genderqueer, and so we actually have a situation where you can count that how you want,” said Punch.

Genderqueer people are those who do not believe their gender conforms with socially constructed "norms" associated with their biological sex.

