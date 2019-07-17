Subscribe for 99¢
Hot Monday

Emily Piel, 10, (left), Olivia Neunaber 10, and Riley Neunaber, 11, play on the deep end at the pool at January-Wabash Park in Ferguson on Monday, July 8, 2013. Tempertatures reached the mid 90s early in the afternoon. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

St. Louis is on the verge of record heat, when the overnight cooldown stays hot.

This record deals with what's called the "record warm low." In other words, when it cools off overnight, how cool will it get?

Heat for the week ahead in St. Louis

The National Weather Service says the low overnight of 81 degrees would set a record.

The record warm low for this date in St. Louis -- July 17 was 76 degrees in 1938, according to the record books maintained by the National Weather Service.

"It's possible we beat that," said Matt Beitscher, a meteorological intern with the weather service office in Weldon Spring. "It really takes a heat wave like this to break these records."

"The forecast for today is that it will only cool off to about 81 degrees," he said.

The heat today will be sticky, downright icky. No other way to describe it.

The next three days will have temperatures between 90 and 100 degrees -- and with humidity factored in it could feel like closer to 110 as the week moves along.

Today's record high temperature was 103 degrees, set in 2012. Forecasters in St. Louis expect the high today to reach 95 degrees. Thursday it could reach 99, and Friday 98.

An excessive heat warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Saturday in the St. Louis area. Heat index values will be up to 110 due to temperatures in the upper 90s, and dew points in the lower 70s.

The warning is an alert that dangerously high temperatures and humidity can quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke. Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, forecasters say.

If it's any consolation, St. Louis isn't alone. Midwestern cities like Des Moines, Kansas City, Wichita, and Tulsa also have qualified for excessive heat warnings.

• St. Louis weather truisms

• Find the latest forecast

Look back: St. Louis' July heat waves

3 O'Clock Stir e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments