A snowstorm could hit the St. Louis region Tuesday night, meteorologists warn

ST. LOUIS — A snowstorm could impact travel in the region Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, though the forecast was still uncertain as of Sunday, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said 4-6 inches of snow could impact Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes and recommended motorists adjust travel plans accordingly.

The agency on Sunday issued a winter storm watch from Tuesday evening to noon Wednesday in effect for the following counties in Missouri: St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles, Franklin, Jefferson, Crawford, Washington, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Iron, Madison and Reynolds. In Illinois, the following counties were included in the watch: Bond, Fayette, Clinton, Marion, Washington, Randolph, Madison, St. Clair and Monroe.

