A soggy so long to June in St. Louis as rain soaks region

Well, the forecast said there was a 100% chance of rain - and it was right.
Downpours drenched big chunks of St. Louis overnight and early Tuesday, slowing traffic and putting windshield wipers in frantic mode. In the Metro East, as much as 4 to 5 inches of rain fell by mid-morning.
And the rain is expected to continue much of the day, with the National Weather Service calling for most of the rain to conclude by early afternoon before it returns tonight.
After a daytime high near 88, Tuesday night should bring a low of about 72 with showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 p.m.
By Wednesday, the rain chances decrease to about 40 percent with partly sunny skies and a high near 93. The heat index could climb to 102 with light winds from the southeast.
The forecast for Thursday called for a 30 percent chance for afternoon thunderstorms and showers but otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 94.
