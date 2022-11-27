 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

A step back in time on a Crestwood Christmas tree lot

  • 0
A step back in time on the tree lot

Severin Krautmann of Cedar Hill splits wood to burn in a stove onboard his 1949 Chevrolet Superior bus while he works selling Christmas trees on a foggy Saturday morning, Nov. 26, 2022. The lot, Home Grown Trees, has sold trees from northern Wisconsin for about 45 years in the St. Louis area and is located in the 8800 block of Watson Road in Crestwood.

Fog that blanketed the St. Louis area on Saturday slowly lifted to reveal Severin Krautmann, of Cedar Hill, splitting wood to burn in a stove onboard his 1949 Chevrolet Superior bus while he worked selling Christmas trees on Nov. 26, 2022 at Home Grown Trees in Crestwood.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News