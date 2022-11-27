A step back in time on a Crestwood Christmas tree lot

Fog that blanketed the St. Louis area on Saturday slowly lifted to reveal Severin Krautmann, of Cedar Hill, splitting wood to burn in a stove onboard his 1949 Chevrolet Superior bus while he worked selling Christmas trees on Nov. 26, 2022 at Home Grown Trees in Crestwood.
Robert Cohen
Robert Cohen is a photographer at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
