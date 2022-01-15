 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
About 3 inches of snow expected around St. Louis by noon
ST. LOUIS — Snowfall totals in the region came in at the lower end of the range forecasters expected, but snow was still coming down as of mid-morning and expected to continue accumulating until around noon.

The forecast heading into the weekend called for between 2-5 inches of snow in the metro area through Saturday morning, the first measurable snowfall of the winter here.

Totals appear likely to hit the low end of that, said Matt Beitscher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring. The rain overnight turned to snow a bit later, keeping snowfall totals on the low end of the forecast. 

“We did have a slightly later onset of changeover from rain to snow,” Beitscher said.

As of 6 a.m., St. Louis Lambert International Airport recorded 1.5 inches of snow, which Beitscher said should increase to between 2.5 and 3 inches by the time the snow tapers off. In Collinsville and O’Fallon, Missouri, there was 2 inches on the ground around 9 a.m. In Winfield in Lincoln County, 3 inches were recorded, and reports had come in that northern Missouri had seen much more, with 8 inches reported in Kirksville. 

Roads around the area were partially covered, and travel was still relatively hazardous given the low visibility, wind and more than 12 hours of either or rain or snow coming down. Officials were still recommending people avoid travel if they can.

“Sleep in late and enjoy the snow if you’ve got it,” Beitscher said.

Any accumulation will be gone by Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to rise back into the 50s.

“Anything that’s left over should be out of here,” Beitscher said.

