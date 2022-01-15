About 3 inches of snow expected around St. Louis by noon

ST. LOUIS — Snowfall totals in the region came in at the lower end of the range forecasters expected, but snow was still coming down as of mid-morning and expected to continue accumulating until around noon.

The forecast heading into the weekend called for between 2-5 inches of snow in the metro area through Saturday morning, the first measurable snowfall of the winter here.

Totals appear likely to hit the low end of that, said Matt Beitscher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring. The rain overnight turned to snow a bit later, keeping snowfall totals on the low end of the forecast.

“We did have a slightly later onset of changeover from rain to snow,” Beitscher said.

As of 6 a.m., St. Louis Lambert International Airport recorded 1.5 inches of snow, which Beitscher said should increase to between 2.5 and 3 inches by the time the snow tapers off. In Collinsville and O’Fallon, Missouri, there was 2 inches on the ground around 9 a.m. In Winfield in Lincoln County, 3 inches were recorded, and reports had come in that northern Missouri had seen much more, with 8 inches reported in Kirksville.