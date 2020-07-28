About 60 Jefferson County residents spar over potential mask mandate, board declines to vote

“I say no mask mandate,” one of the protesters Samantha Wood, 27, of Franklin County said. “You have the choice to wear a mask, I have the choice to not wear a mask. It’s my body, my choice. My health is my responsibility. I don’t expect anybody else to take responsibility for my health."

Larry Tinnin, 39, from De Soto, agreed with Wood as many from the unmasked crowd sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" behind him.

“If a person wants to wear a mask, great,” Tinnin said. “If a store or business wants to mandate a mask, great. But if I don’t want to wear one, it’s my health.”

Desiree McClelland, a 59-year-old from High Ridge, said if the county enacts a mask mandate, she will refuse to wear one.

“I’m tired of people taking control of us,” McClelland said. “This is all a one-world order kind of thing going on, and that’s ridiculous. I don’t want it to happen and I’ll do everything in my power to stop it from happening.”

But Jenny Ruble, 44, from Festus, said rising case numbers are the reason residents should wear masks.