About 60 Jefferson County residents spar over potential mask mandate

Larry Tinnin, 39, from De Soto, agreed with Wood as many from the unmasked crowd sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" behind him.

“If a person wants to wear a mask, great,” Tinnin said. “If a store or business wants to mandate a mask, great. But if I don’t want to wear one, it’s my health.”

Desiree McClelland, a 59-year-old from High Ridge, said if the county enacts a mask mandate, she will refuse to wear one.

“I’m tired of people taking control of us,” McClelland said. “This is all a one-world order kind of thing going on, and that’s ridiculous. I don’t want it to happen and I’ll do everything in my power to stop it from happening.”

But Jenny Ruble, 44, from Festus, said rising case numbers are the reason residents should wear masks.

“Jefferson County needs masks,” Ruble said. “We need people to care about each other and wear them. The more people that wear them, we slow the spread. I don’t wear my mask for myself, I wear it for someone else. And if we all did that, we would make a difference in the (case) numbers that continue to rise.”

Jefferson County reported on Tuesday 1,211 virus cases and 25 deaths since the pandemic began.

