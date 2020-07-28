About 60 Jefferson County residents spar over potential mask mandate

HILLSBORO — Police stood between two shouting groups in Hillsboro on Tuesday as residents debated whether Jefferson County should adopt a mask mandate.
Almost 40 people stood in front of the Jefferson County Health Department without wearing masks, many holding signs that read “No mask mandate” and “No law, no masks.” As the county health board deliberated inside on a possible mask requirement, some in the crowd yelled in protest.
Across the parking lot, another 20 gathered in favor of masks and shouted back.
“I wear a mask to protect others,” said Jessica Shepherd, 40, from Herculaneum. “I’m tired of these people yelling at me and telling me I’m living in fear, when the only thing I fear is potentially giving a virus to someone else unknowingly that might kill them.”
Others rejected the idea that masks slow the spread of the coronavirus, like Samantha Wood, 27, from Franklin County.
“I say no mask mandate,” Wood said. “You have the choice to wear a mask, I have the choice to not wear a mask. It’s my body, my choice. My health is my responsibility. I don’t expect anybody else to take responsibility for my health.
“I think it’s sad,” Wood said of the mask supporters. “I think they’re uneducated and uninformed. I think they’re scared.”
Larry Tinnin, 39, from De Soto, agreed with Wood as many from the unmasked crowd sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" behind him.
“If a person wants to wear a mask, great,” Tinnin said. “If a store or business wants to mandate a mask, great. But if I don’t want to wear one, it’s my health.”
Desiree McClelland, a 59-year-old from High Ridge, said if the county enacts a mask mandate, she will refuse to wear one.
“I’m tired of people taking control of us,” McClelland said. “This is all a one-world order kind of thing going on, and that’s ridiculous. I don’t want it to happen and I’ll do everything in my power to stop it from happening.”
But Jenny Ruble, 44, from Festus, said rising case numbers are the reason residents should wear masks.
“Jefferson County needs masks,” Ruble said. “We need people to care about each other and wear them. The more people that wear them, we slow the spread. I don’t wear my mask for myself, I wear it for someone else. And if we all did that, we would make a difference in the (case) numbers that continue to rise.”
Jefferson County reported on Tuesday 1,211 virus cases and 25 deaths since the pandemic began.
