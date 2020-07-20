Activists, McDonald's workers in St. Louis demand wage increase

Updated at 5:45 p.m. Monday with more information.

ST. LOUIS — About 50 protesters gathered Monday at the McDonald's on Tucker Boulevard in St. Louis to demand $15 an hour for low-wage workers, union representation, and the defunding of police.

The demonstration was part of an effort by the service industry, fast-food chains and gig economy to rally Monday with organized labor to protest systemic racism and economic inequality by staging demonstrations across the U.S. and around the world.

Organizers said tens of thousands of workers in 160 cities walked off the job for strikes inspired by the racial reckoning that followed the deaths of several Black men and women who died at the hands of police. Visible support came largely in the form of protests that drew people whose jobs in health care, transportation and construction do not allow them to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Betty Douglas has worked for McDonald's for 14 years, she said. She still makes $10 an hour, which she said isn't enough to cover her living expenses.

"McDonald's is failing black and brown workers," Douglas said. "With a billion-dollar company, that ain't right. That's why we're here fighting. We need unions. They work us like slaves in the heat."