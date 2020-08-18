After 2 years, the Martin Luther King Bridge is open again

COLLINSVILLE — The Martin Luther King Bridge is open to traffic again following a two-year closure, according to a Tuesday release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

All ramps leading to and from the bridge were reopen by 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the department. The bridge carries traffic from St. Louis to St. Clair County on Interstate 55/64, Missouri Avenue, three railroad tracks and the IL 3 Spur.

The bridge initially closed Aug. 27, 2018, for demolition and reconstruction of a smaller bridge on a road that leads to the Martin Luther King span on the Illinois side. The total cost of the project was more than $27 million, said IDOT spokesperson Paul Wappel.

The bridge was originally set to reopen in 2019, but IDOT said at the time that flooding had halted construction. Also because of flooding, trains were diverted to tracks under the bridge, which further slowed progress.

