After more than 10,000 requests, St. Louis pauses applications for direct cash assistance
Amirah Garwood from the St. Louis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. scans an applicant's document with a smart phone at an application event for $500 direct cash assistance at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The St. Louis Department of Human Services, city treasurer's office and the United Way of Greater St. Louis hosted the event for people with disabilities, seniors and those without home access to the internet. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

ST. LOUIS — The city has received more than 10,000 requests for $500 direct cash assistance, prompting the city and the United Way of Greater St. Louis to stop taking new applications for now. 

City residents started applying for the money, which will be distributed in the form of debit cards, just four days ago.

“These payments will go far in helping 9,300 families make ends meet, and we’ve seen an outstanding response as we look to invest in our neighborhoods in this new and innovative way,” Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in a statement Wednesday.

Funding for the program comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

