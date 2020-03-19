Afternoon and evening storms in St. Louis herald spring's arrival Thursday night

ST. LOUIS — Heavy fog draped St. Louis early Thursday morning as the region braces for thunderstorms later in the day.

The fog was running ahead of the rain. Forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring were calling for two rounds of thunderstorms to move through the region Thursday.

The first began arriving in far western St. Louis County about 6 a.m. Jared Maples, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said it likely will feature heavy rain and possibly pea-size hail.

"It does have some thunderstorms embedded with this first wave," he said. "Pockets of lightning and some heavy rain."

Steady rain should taper off in the early afternoon, and the region will get a break as temperatures rise into the 70s, Maples said.

Then around 3 or 4 p.m. the second round of wet weather moves in. Maples is calling it a "scattered severe weather threat."

Hail as big as an inch in diameter or larger is one possibility, he said. But also the storms will likely bring strong winds and the possibility of tornadoes, he said.