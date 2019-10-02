ST. LOUIS — The Airport Advisory Working Group, a group weighing the possibility of privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport, wrapped up a closed-door meeting Wednesday without taking action.
The city committee had been weighing the possibility of issuing a “request for qualifications,” or an RFQ, to companies interested in leasing the city-owned facility, which is located in north St. Louis County.
The group, after meeting for about 3 hours, decided to scheduled another session on Friday.
That meeting is expected to be open.
The working group has four voting members: Mayor Lyda Krewson, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Comptroller Darlene Green, or their designees, and St. Louis Budget Director Paul Payne.
Three other members don’t have a vote — Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, Alderman Marlene Davis, D-19th Ward, and City Counselor Julian Bush.
Supporters of considering privatization, including Krewson and Reed, have said it could maximize city revenue and improve the airport.
Opponents question the need to turn control of one of the city’s most valuable assets to private interests.
