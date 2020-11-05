'Alarming:' Coronavirus numbers hit record highs locally and across Missouri and Illinois

The number of people hospitalized in the St. Louis area with COVID-19 has doubled in the last month, reaching a record high for daily admissions with 94 new patients Thursday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported the seven-day average number of new daily hospitalizations reached 69, also a record. There are 487 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the hospitals, a rate that hasn't been reached since April. Fewer than 250 people were hospitalized at the beginning of October. The task force includes hospitals in the BJC HealthCare, Mercy and SSM Health systems plus St. Luke’s Hospital.

In Illinois, new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois hit a record high of 9,935 Thursday, as deaths in the state from the virus topped 10,000.

"Each day we are losing more and more of our neighbors to this virus," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a Thursday press conference. "That's not a trend that's going to turn around on its own," urging local officials to enact mask mandates and crowd restrictions.

The rise in cases and hospitalizations is "unsustainable," Pritzker said.