'Alarming:' Coronavirus numbers hit record highs locally and across Missouri and Illinois

The number of people hospitalized in the St. Louis area with COVID-19 has doubled in the last month, reaching a record high for daily admissions with 94 new patients Thursday.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported the seven-day average number of new daily hospitalizations reached 69, also a record. There are 487 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the hospitals, a rate that hasn't been reached since April. Fewer than 250 people were hospitalized at the beginning of October. The task force includes hospitals in the BJC HealthCare, Mercy and SSM Health systems plus St. Luke’s Hospital.
In Illinois, new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois hit a record high of 9,935 Thursday, as deaths in the state from the virus topped 10,000.
"Each day we are losing more and more of our neighbors to this virus," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a Thursday press conference. "That's not a trend that's going to turn around on its own," urging local officials to enact mask mandates and crowd restrictions.
The rise in cases and hospitalizations is "unsustainable," Pritzker said.
There are 3,891 people currently hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, up 120% since the beginning of October. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, health department director, warned Thursday that the state could experience a shortage of hospital beds if residents don't follow guidelines for wearing masks and avoiding gatherings, particularly during the upcoming holidays.
If the "alarming" trajectory continues, Pritzker said he would move to implement tighter restrictions in the state, which already prohibits indoor service in restaurants and bars.
In all, Illinois has reported 447,491 total coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Before Thursday, the single-day high in new cases was 7,899 cases, set Sunday.
There were also 97 deaths reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 10,030.
Five schools in Macoupin County shut down Wednesday because too many staff members and students are under coronavirus quarantine, according to the superintendent of Southwestern School District in Brighton, Illinois, about 40 miles north of St. Louis.
Four students and one staff member at the high school tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 73 students are under quarantine. Three staff members at Brighton North Primary school also tested positive.
The district's 1,650 students will shift to distance learning until Nov. 17, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday from Superintendent Kyle Hacke.
Missouri reported 3,553 new cases and 18 deaths on Thursday, bringing its totals to 196,576 confirmed cases and 3,106 deaths. The state also hit a new record for hospitalizations Thursday, with a seven-day average of 1,721.
