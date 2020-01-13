You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Alderman Cara Spencer running for mayor of St. Louis
0 comments
breaking

Alderman Cara Spencer running for mayor of St. Louis

Support local journalism for 99¢
Public Safety Committe questions Hayden about crime

Alderman Cara Spencer, who is on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen Public Safety Committee questions the leadership of the St. Louis Police Department on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018, in the Kennedy Hearing Room at City Hall. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Alderman Cara Spencer will run for mayor.

Spencer, D-20th Ward, will run to unseat Mayor Lyda Krewson in the March 2021 Democratic primary, Spencer announced Monday. The city’s general election is in April 2021.

“For the last five years I’ve had a bird’s-eye view of city government and we are failing our citizens in basic fundamental ways,” Spencer, D-20th Ward, told the Post-Dispatch.

“I believe St. Louis is uniquely positioned to be the next fastest-growing city in the nation. It takes leadership and vision to get us there. I’m running for mayor to provide that vision and to fix this great city that we have that is currently broken.”

In an interview with the Post-Dispatch, Spencer pointed to opposition to the city’s aborted airport privatization bid as a "path forward."

Spencer, a vocal critic of airport privatization who co-sponsored legislation that would require a public vote on leasing major city assets, said different groups including community activists, workers’ unions and business leaders joined together to halt the airport privatization. 

St. Louis Alderman Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward.

St. Louis Alderman Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward

“It’s inspiring to see different groups of people coming together and working together for the common good,” Spencer said. “I see that as a new way of leading a path forward for the future of the city.”

Spencer was elected 20th Ward Alderman in 2015, unseating 20-year incumbent Craig Schmid, who was endorsed in the primary by then-mayor Francis Slay. The 20th Ward spans parts of Dutchtown, Marine Villa and Gravois Park in south St. Louis.

As an alderman, Spencer served on two of the city’s prominent aldermanic committees: public safety and urban development.

Spencer also served as the leader of the nonprofit Consumers Council of Missouri, which advocates for customer-friendly utility policies in the Legislature and in front of the Missouri Public Service Commission.

This story will be updated.

0 comments

3 O'Clock Stir e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports