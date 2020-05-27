Aldermen may allow burning of yard waste on large lots
Aldermen may allow burning of yard waste on large lots

Town and Country

 Lisa Eisenhauer

TOWN AND COUNTRY — City officials will obtain more information before deciding whether to adopt a new county code that would allow burning of yard waste from September through April on sites of at least 3 acres.

The practice had not been allowed for several decades before state legislation gave regulatory authority to local governments in 2019.

Town and Country has at least 75 properties of 3 acres or more, many interspersed with smaller lots. Some aldermen said at Monday's meeting that they were concerned that the owners of smaller lots would object. The new code allows the burning of yard waste, including tree limbs, leaves, pine needles and similar materials. Fires must be contained to a 16-square-foot space.

A final vote is likely June 8.

 

