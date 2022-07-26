'All I can do is pray': St. Louis residents face flood damage, flee their homes

ST. LOUIS — Debbie and Jeff Boshans, of the city's Ellendale neighborhood, awoke around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to their phones blaring with alerts.

Then they stepped out of their basement bed and landed in water 3 inches deep — and rising. From there, it was a race to find their cat, Elliot, and board a fire department boat out before the flood reached the first floor.

"We were literally praying, asking God to stop it," Debbie Boshans said.

A torrential downpour swamped the city early Tuesday, shattering a 106-year-old rainfall record and leaving a trail of chaos in its wake. Dozens of homes were flooded. Roads and rail lines were swallowed up for hours. At least one person was killed in the city when their car was submerged near the Delmar Loop.

City firefighters began work before sunrise, fanning out in small boats to check vehicles and homes for anyone trapped.

"We're being overrun here," Capt. Garon Mosby said early Tuesday in a video on social media, urging people to avoid standing water.

In the 2700 block of Hermitage Avenue, in the Boshans' neighborhood on the city's western edge, fire crews spent the early morning going through nearly 20 homes with flooding damage and rescued six people and six dogs. Fifteen people decided to stay put.

Rescues were also underway in University City, including one with help from ordinary residents. 15-year-old John Trotter leapt into action when he heard his neighbor screaming that her young son was trapped in their basement bedroom.

With the door to the basement blocked by water, Trotter used a cast iron skillet, and then a hammer, to punch a hole in the floor above the bedroom that rescuers would use to get the young boy out. As he worked, the 5-year-old's mother kept saying her son's name so he would stay conscious. "He'd go under water for a little bit and pop back up," Trotter said.

Similar stories were playing out across the river in East St. Louis, where dozens of people along the Harding drainage ditch were fled their homes in boats with pets and what few personal items they could carry.

“The water was up to the top of the tires of our car," said Steven Drew, a volunteer firefighter rescued with his wife, Margie, and their dog, Freckles. "I just hope it doesn’t go any higher."

Within hours, the National Weather Service declared the deluge a record: The region saw 9.04 inches from midnight to 1 p.m., smashing a previous daily high of 6.85 inches set on Aug. 20, 1915. And looking at a swollen River Des Peres, it was no surprise. The waterway surged up its banks, nearly reaching the bottoms of bridges crossing it. At its confluence with Deer Creek on the Maplewood border, tree branches, plastic bottles, and a small propane tank could be seen buffeted by the rapids.

"It's an impressive flow of junk," said Sam Seitz, 46, of Maplewood, who saw it heading into work Tuesday.

The roads weren't much better. Vehicles were reported stranded in floodwaters near Forest Park Parkway and South Vandeventer Avenue, along North Kingshighway Boulevard, and at Interstate 44 and Jefferson Avenue.

And across the county line in University City, Ruben Jones walked outside his house just off Olive Boulevard to find his Chevrolet Silverado pickup missing. The water had carried it into a neighbor's yard, more than 100 feet from where he'd parked it.

"The water was just tremendous," he said. "I ain't never seen something this bad."

And even those who avoided the worst of the damage found their vehicles full of murky brown water.

“A quarter of St. Louis is going to be looking for a mechanic,” said Damien Griffin, of University City.

Jesse Bogan, Kim Bell, Bryce Gray, Erin Heffernan, and Katie Kull, of the Post-Dispatch, contributed to this report.