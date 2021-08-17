Allman back on morning radio at new conservative talk station

ST. LOUIS — Another conservative talk radio station has debuted in St. Louis, and it's showcasing national and local hosts, including longtime radio and television personality Jamie Allman.

The Patriot Real Talk for St. Louis broadcasts at 104.9 FM, and launched on Monday. It is an iHeartMedia St. Louis station.

Allman's show will anchor the 5-9 a.m. slot during the week, according to iHeartMedia St. Louis. Other shows throughout the day include syndicated hosts Glenn Beck, Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, Sean Hannity and Dave Ramsey.

A St. Louis native, Allman was a reporter with KMOV (Channel 4) for 15 years before going to work in 2004 as head of communications for the Archdiocese of St. Louis. He resigned in 2005 and began working at KFTK (97.1 FM).

Allman lost his top-rated show on KFTK in April 2018 along with a weekly television show on KDNL (Channel 30) over controversial comments he made on Twitter that criticized teen anti-gun activist David Hogg, an outspoken survivor of the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

He returned for a short stint about 10 months later as the morning host on KXFN, which broadcast at 105.3 FM and 1380 AM, until its sale that year.