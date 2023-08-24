The weeklong heat wave that has confronted St. Louis and surrounding areas with some of their hottest conditions ever recorded also pushed the electric grid toward its limits Thursday, with power consumption approaching all-time highs and utilities such as Ameren requesting that customers conserve energy.

As St. Louis’ heat index soared toward a high of 115 degrees, the region’s electric grid appeared on track to possibly tie or even surpass its previous record for peak energy usage Thursday afternoon, according to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, which oversees the grid across a vast territory from Louisiana to Manitoba.

MISO said its previous record for electricity consumption occurred in July 2011, when demand at one point hit 127 gigawatts. While real-time usage data and projections Thursday initially showed MISO on pace to reach the 127-gigawatt threshold, as the afternoon unfolded, demand for power tapered off short of earlier forecasts — topping out, instead, at 122 gigawatts.

MISO officials didn’t have an immediate explanation for what caused demand to come in lower than had been expected.

In anticipation of the day’s peak, MISO declared a “Maximum Generation Emergency Event” — calling on emergency sources of power generation to come online — because of forced generation outages, above-normal temperatures, and higher-than-forecasted electricity demand.

At the same time, separate efforts were aiming to whittle down total energy demand.

The St. Louis-based electric utility Ameren, for instance, said it had sufficient capacity to continue serving its customers, but asked them to take steps to conserve power, nonetheless. It requested, for example, that people raise their thermostat temperatures by a few degrees, close curtains and blinds, and wait until after 10 p.m. to run high-energy appliances like dishwashers and washing machines.

“There is currently enough energy available to cover our customers’ energy needs,” said Shawn Schukar, chairman and president of Ameren’s transmission division, in a statement. “By taking proactive steps now, we can help our neighbors and communities across Missouri and Illinois stay safe in this dangerous heat.”

While measures like those might have helped winnow demand across MISO’s territory, more help may have come from monetary incentives for large commercial and industrial power users to turn things off, when the grid’s load peaks.

“I’m sure that’s a factor,” said Ashok Gupta, an energy economist for the Natural Resources Defense Council, based in Kansas City.

Longer term, he said that more can — and should — be done to better prepare the grid for extreme heat, particularly as it becomes a more common hazard, thanks to climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions.

Building more transmission to better move power from region to region is one thing that could substantially improve the grid’s resilience, Gupta said. Same with other steps, like promoting better energy efficiency. For example, he said improving residential buildings with better windows and insulation can cut down on their energy consumption by 50%, on hot days.

An end is in sight to the brutal heat wave facing St. Louis, but the region will first need to endure at least one more scorching day on Friday — and likely tie a local record for its longest bout of such extreme heat.

The National Weather Service said Thursday’s high temperature in St. Louis was 101 degrees, though stifling humidity made conditions feel far worse, with the heat index expected to reach as high as 114 degrees.

An identical repeat of those conditions — a high of 102, with a heat index up to 117 — was also on deck Friday, based on the Thursday morning forecast.

If that holds, Friday will mark six straight days of heat index readings at 110 degrees or higher — tying a local record for the longest such run, set in 1980. Beyond its duration, the heat has also approached record territory for its sheer intensity, with Sunday and Tuesday both registering a heat index of 117 degrees — the fourth-hottest on record in St. Louis, and highest since 1995, when the region also set its overall record of 120 degrees.

All that heat dragging on day after day creates added concern for the electric grid, because risks of failure become greater over time, when the system is taxed around the clock.

“It’s just an amazing challenge to keep the system operating,” said Gupta, expressing worry about Friday’s forecast. “The equipment just cannot continue to operate under these extreme conditions.”

Different sub-regions within MISO’s footprint reached their own record-high peaks for electricity demand earlier this week, according to MISO officials.

It was not immediately clear what strains might await the grid on Friday, but the day could mark the heat wave’s final hurdle. Around St. Louis, a cold front is finally expected to provide relief from the heat this weekend, although there’s some uncertainty about when exactly it will arrive late Friday or early Saturday, according to NWS’ local forecast office.

The agency said there is greater confidence, however, that temperatures will drop by Sunday, when the high temperature is projected to be in the low 80s.

Photos: Brutal heat wave roasts the St. Louis region

0 Comments Evening Dispatch Your daily recap of the top stories of the day. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryce Gray Energy and environment Follow Bryce Gray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false