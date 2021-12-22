Ameren working to restore power to thousands in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Ameren Missouri was working to restore power to nearly 5,000 people in St. Louis County around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, the company said.

The outages were concentrated in two ZIP codes: 63119, or the Webster Groves, Rock Hill and Shrewsbury area, had nearly 3,000 outages listed on Ameren's outage map just before 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, the 63123 ZIP code, in the vicinity of Marlborough, had nearly 2,000 outages listed at the same time. A few other areas also listed small numbers of outages.

Ameren officials on Wednesday night said in an email, "We are aware of the outage and actively working to restore power and determine the cause."

The email noted that there was an "ongoing project" in the affected area.

St. Louis County Police Department said on its Affton Southwest Precinct Facebook page that "the power station in Marlborough had a blow out," and that the "entire power grid will be out of power for some time."

A short time later, the outages had been reduced to a total of about 2,300 people, mostly in the same ZIP codes.

Residents were encouraged to check for updates on the Ameren outage map, outagemap.ameren.com.