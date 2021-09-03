Amid safety concerns, residents relocated from downtown homeless camp

"Candidly, it has been difficult to attract prospective tenants to our properties with the encampments nearby," he said. "We have a larger vision for downtown north to attract other companies of the same caliber as Square to St. Louis."

The plaza has drawn public attention since early July when Square's offices opened and the city put up fabric-covered fencing around the plaza. Jones promised then to clean up the encampment within 60 days.

On Friday afternoon, a new, temporary fence was being put up around the site, which Dunne said would be replaced with something more secure.

"We do have the other issues — the violence, the drug activity — we want to make sure we're able to address," he said. Dunne said he didn't know how long this fence would remain.

Some Interco Plaza camp residents were frustrated with the situation earlier Friday.

"We've gone through so much," said Antoine Hunt, 37, who said he moved to the plaza to be closer to homeless services at St. Patrick Center next door. "We're traumatized."

At the time, Hunt had said he would refuse to leave and carried a sign saying: "I do not consent to being forcibly removed from this spot."

