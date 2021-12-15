Amid wind advisory, more than 1,600 lose power in St. Louis area

Amid a wind advisory that was in effect for the entire St. Louis region, more than 1,600 Ameren customers in the area were without power late Wednesday night.
The largest cluster of outages in Missouri was in St. Louis, which was listed at 666 as of 9 p.m. At the same time, St. Louis County had 336 customers without power, while in Jefferson County the number was 478 customers. A few dozen were listed without power in St. Charles County.
In total, Missouri had nearly 4,300 customers without power around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
Only about a dozen of the roughly 5,200 outages being reported in Illinois around 9 p.m. were in the Metro East counties of Madison, Monroe and St. Clair.
Severe weather was not anticipated for the St. Louis region, unlike on Friday, when a powerful storm system blew through, spawning tornadoes that caused seven deaths — one in St. Charles County, and six in Madison County when an Amazon warehouse collapsed after a direct hit by a twister. Throughout the area, the storm also destroyed homes and other buildings, and downed trees and power lines, causing thousands of outages.
The midweek wind advisory was expected to end at 2 a.m. Thursday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in St. Louis said on Tuesday.
A wind advisory takes effect when the forecast calls for sustained winds of about 31-39 mph and/or wind gusts of about 46-57 mph, meteorologists said.
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were in effect for most of Missouri's western counties and heading northeast into Illinois. Wind gusts were expected to be so strong that the Missouri Department of Transportation was warning drivers to exercise more caution than usual, particularly if driving a high-profile vehicle, like a big rig, or driving near one.
The wind advisory and storm warnings came about during a period of higher-than-normal temperatures this week. But beginning Thursday, the forecast is calling for more seasonal temperatures to return, with temperatures dropping throughout the day.
Through the weekend, temperatures should run between 45 and 50 degrees.