Amid wind advisory, more than 1,600 lose power in St. Louis area

Amid a wind advisory that was in effect for the entire St. Louis region, more than 1,600 Ameren customers in the area were without power late Wednesday night.

The largest cluster of outages in Missouri was in St. Louis, which was listed at 666 as of 9 p.m. At the same time, St. Louis County had 336 customers without power, while in Jefferson County the number was 478 customers. A few dozen were listed without power in St. Charles County.

In total, Missouri had nearly 4,300 customers without power around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Only about a dozen of the roughly 5,200 outages being reported in Illinois around 9 p.m. were in the Metro East counties of Madison, Monroe and St. Clair.