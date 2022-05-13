Annie Malone parade returns to downtown St. Louis as live event

ST. LOUIS — One of the country’s largest Black parades, in honor of philanthropist and entrepreneur Annie Malone, will take place downtown on Sunday after operating the past two years as a virtual event.
The Annie Malone May Day Parade, now in its 112th year, will start at 1 p.m., proceeding down Market Street from Seventh Street to 20th Street. Market Street and all side streets between Market and Olive streets on the parade’s route will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the city’s Streets Department.
First Student will provide free shuttles to the parade, sponsored by Nike and Midwest BankCentre. Shuttles will run every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the Schnuck's at 3431 Union Boulevard and at Olive and North 23rd streets.
Mizzou-bound Luther Burden III, a St. Louis native and one of the nation's top-ranked high school wide receivers, will serve as one of the honorary marshals.
The parade, which took place virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, serves as a fundraiser for Annie Malone Children and Family Services.
