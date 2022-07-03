Another heat wave starts in St. Louis on Independence Day

ST. LOUIS — Sweltering temperatures are back this week as another heat wave settles over the region Monday afternoon, bringing with it more triple-digit heat indexes.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a heat advisory across a swath of southern Illinois and Missouri from noon Monday through the end of the day Wednesday.

St. Louisans are advised to stay hydrated and out of the direct sun as they celebrate Independence Day. Temperatures are forecast to hit 96 degrees Monday, and the heat index could climb as high as 105 degrees.

The stifling temperatures will linger after the firework smoke clears. Tuesday's temperature could hit 100 degrees, with a heat index of 108. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 100-degree range Wednesday, the National Weather Service said, with the heat advisory lifting at 11 p.m. that night.

But temperatures may remain in the high 90s Thursday and Friday as the St. Louis summer settles in.

The latest heat wave follows one in mid-June that broke several temperature records.

Residents can find a complete list of cooling centers in the region on the city’s website at www.stlouis-mo.gov/heat or by calling 211. To receive key updates on critical weather alerts, people can sign up for NotifySTL, an emergency notification system.

St. Louis city and county, outstate Missouri and Metro East residents in need of utility assistance can visit cooldownstlouis.org to apply for air conditioning units or financial assistance.