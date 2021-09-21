Applicants to be the next St. Louis police chief are rolling in. Here's how they'll be judged.

"There’s no transparency," Walters said noting that his organization has been frustrated with how long the personnel department has taken to conduct exams for promotions in the past. "I think it should be an outside party with knowledge of policing picking the finalists. A lot of the ranking is subjective and it's all behind closed doors."

In response to the concerns, Frank said his track record hiring for many executive level positions in the city, including for fire and police, shows his department will conduct a fair process.

"Our process results in diverse and qualified candidates," Frank said.

Jeff Roorda, business manager for the department's bargaining unit, the St. Louis Police Officers' Association, said his members were less concerned with the process for narrowing down the finalists than they are with the mayor's role in picking the chief.

Jones campaigned on overhauling the city's approach to public safety with less of a focus on police. She has often said St. Louis does not need more police officers and advocated cutting the police budget by $4 million this fiscal year — both of which the police union has resisted.

"If Jones has influence on who the next police chief is, then the city is in trouble," Roorda said.