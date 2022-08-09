Apply for federal disaster aid: Where to go to get help after St. Louis-area flooding

President Joe Biden's administration declared a major disaster Monday after flooding in the St. Louis area. The declaration means that local residents are able to apply for federal aid.

Renters and homeowners in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County can apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster assistance. People can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile phone app.

The Small Business Administration has resources as well. The website DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s has more information.

FEMA can provide rental assistance, funds for home repair or personal property replacement and other assistance.

In addition, a Multi-Agency Resource Center is still open in St. Louis to help residents find resources in one place. The center provides experts in several fields, from housing, insurance, food stamp replacement, and mental health counseling.

The center will be open: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Friendly Temple, 5525 Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis. People should use this link to make a reservation for the events.

People applying for assistance must bring identification showing address and proof of residence in order to be eligible for help from some agencies.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is accepting donations of supplies at 1408 North Kingshighway Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The American Red Cross has a shelter open for flooding victims at St. Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Louis MO 63133; and

Anyone who needs assistance may call the United Way by dialing 211 or by going to 211helps.org. That is also where people can submit information to be shared with emergency management agencies and community organizations and also where to find pertinent phone numbers for everything from basic needs and child care to health, food and legal questions.

More information is available at recovery.mo.gov. People can also check stlouis-mo.gov/flood for more information and to find assistance.

Updated at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday with information about getting federal assistance.