The birds are in flight, so the lights are off.

The National Park Service announced that it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night for the month of September to protect birds that are migrating south for the winter.

According to the National Audubon Society, the majority of migratory birds fly at night, using the night sky for navigation. Artificial light can disorient them and cause them to fly into buildings.

About 40 percent of the country’s migratory waterfowl use the Mississippi River corridor for their flightpath, according to the park service.

The Arch’s exterior lights will be out for the month of September and will be turned back on beginning Oct. 1.