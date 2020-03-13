Archbishop lifts requirement to attend weekend Mass

ST. LOUIS — Catholics can skip Mass: Archbishop Robert J. Carlson on Friday lifted the requirement to attend weekend Mass for all Catholics in the St. Louis Archdiocese through the end of the month. The Mass schedule will remain mostly unchanged, he said in a news release, but he urged “all those who are sick, elderly or vulnerable” to remain home.
Priests in the archdiocese have been urged to try to follow crowd size recommendations of a maximum of 1,000 people in St. Louis and 250 in St. Louis County. He also urged them to keep daily Masses available because they are not generally as crowded so parishioners have space to maintain distance from one another.