Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SHREWSBURY — The Archbishop of St. Louis has closed 35 parishes and reassigned 155 priests in the most sweeping reorganization of the Catholic church in St. Louis history.

The changes, which will reshape the archdiocese from 178 individual parishes into 134, were announced Saturday by Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski in a press conference and read by priests during weekend Mass. More details are expected in early June, including new Mass times and worship sites for consolidated parishes.

Parishioners have until June 12 to appeal the decisions, according to a letter from Rozanski.

“Many parishes including ours are anxious and fearful about decisions about the future of our parishes and where we will be going to church and worshiping God in the months ahead,” said the Rev. Robert Reiker, pastor of St. Bernadette in south St. Louis County, during his homily Saturday.

At the end of the Mass, Reiker announced his retirement and said St. Bernadette parish will close and be “subsumed” by St. Mark parish, 3 miles away near Lemay.

At St. Martin de Porres in Hazelwood, the Rev. Lijo Kallarackal read announcements before turning to Rozanski’s letter.

“The next thing is what we’re all waiting for,” Kallarackal said, prefacing the reading with the warning: “There’s good news and bad news,” he said. The bad news: St. Martin de Porres and St. Sabina of Florissant will both be subsumed into St. Ferdinand of Florissant, effective Aug. 1. The good news: Kallarackal will become the new pastor of St. Ferdinand.

“Unfortunately for me, they left me here as a pastor,” he said with a broad smile, as parishioners applauded.

Close to 90 diocesan priests will serve as pastors, the archdiocese announced.

Some reassignments came as disappointments. Msgr. Mark Ullrich, longtime pastor of Sacred Heart in Florissant, told parishioners Saturday the decision was “very sad news for me.”

“I really planned on staying longer, having a lot of fun at it…. I had every intention of continuing as long as I could,” he said. The Rev. William Kempf of St. Justin Martyr in Sunset Hills will succeed Ullrich as pastor; Ullrich will go to St. Francis Assisi in Oakville as senior associate pastor. Ullrich said blending Florissant’s St. Rose Duchesne and Ferguson’s Blessed Teresa into a single parish would prove a challenge for his successor. All three parishes have schools.

This story will be updated.