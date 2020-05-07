Archdiocese of St. Louis permits public Masses to resume May 18
Archdiocese of St. Louis permits public Masses to resume May 18

ST. LOUIS — Parishes in the Archdiocese of St. Louis are permitted to resume public Masses on Monday, May 18, according to a Thursday night news release from St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson. 

Public Masses in St. Louis have been suspended since March 16 amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Parishes may resume public Masses on May 18, but the decision will be left up to each individual parish pastor, according to the release. Parishes will be provided with guidelines for reopening early next week. 

The general dispensation from Sunday Mass obligation will remain in place until further notice. 

