Archery deer hunts in St. Louis County parks would be allowed under a bill proposed by Councilman Mark Harder.
Harder, R-7th District, introduced a measure Tuesday that would allow the state Department of Conservation to hold the hunts in county parks, just as it does in state parks.
A similar measure sponsored by Councilman Tim Fitch, R-7th District, failed to pass the council in the spring, with one of the no votes coming from then-County Councilman Sam Page. Fitch, who is co-sponsoring the new effort, said deer overpopulation has become a greater problem since then. But any new effort would need Page’s signature as county executive.
Barbara Hughes, a former Town and Country alderman, urged the council to vote against it and seek ways to control the deer by sterilizing instead of killing them.