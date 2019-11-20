Subscribe for 99¢
Deer Are Active in the Fall Season

Deer cross Gregg Road in Jefferson Barracks Park behind a truck on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The deer are very active in the fall as they look for more food before the cold weather arrives. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Archery deer hunts in St. Louis County parks would be allowed under a bill proposed by Councilman Mark Harder.

Harder, R-7th District, introduced a measure Tuesday that would allow the state Department of Conservation to hold the hunts in county parks, just as it does in state parks. 

A similar measure sponsored by Councilman Tim Fitch, R-7th District, failed to pass the council in the spring, with one of the no votes coming from then-County Councilman Sam Page. Fitch, who is co-sponsoring the new effort, said deer overpopulation has become a greater problem since then. But any new effort would need Page’s signature as county executive.

Barbara Hughes, a former Town and Country alderman, urged the council to vote against it and seek ways to control the deer by sterilizing instead of killing them.

