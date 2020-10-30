 Skip to main content
date 2020-10-30
Armenians march in Clayton to call attention to war between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenians rally in Clayton

Giselle Krikorian, 17, of Creve Coeur, leads a rally on Central Avenue and Forsyth Boulevard in Clayton. About 150 people from the St. Louis area's Armenian community marched in downtown Clayton on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, to call attention to a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. (Photo by Jeremy Kohler, jkohler@post-dispatch.com)

CLAYTON — About 150 people from the area’s Armenian community rallied in downtown Clayton on Friday to call attention to a crisis many Americans know little about: a surge in fighting between the Eurasian nations of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The two nations have been in conflict for decades over long-disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh. Hundreds have been killed over the past month there, in some of the worst fighting since a brutal ethnic war in the 1990s in which 30,000 people were killed. The territory has 151,000 people living in 4,400 square miles.

The fighting has raised fears that the war could draw Russia and Turkey into the conflict. Foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan arrived in Switzerland Friday for peace talks.

The demonstrators carried signs down Carondelet and Central avenues that said “Stop the War,” “Artsakh is Armenia,” “Stop Turkey,” and “Prevent Another Armenian Genocide.” That’s a reference to the systematic mass murder of 1.5 million ethnic Armenians carried out by Turkey and adjoining regions by the Ottoman government between 1914 and 1923.

“It’s taken a very, very ugly turn and, literally, Armenians are fighting for their survival,” Steve Hagopian, 65, chairman of the Armenian National Committee of Southern Illinois and Missouri, told a reporter. Hagopian said the protesters also wanted to encourage representatives in the U.S. Congress to support legislation sanctioning Azeri and Turkish leaders.

