Army mum about COVID-19 scare at Fort Leonard Wood

She said there haven’t been any additional infections in this battalion.

“The battalion continues to use aggressive measures and the strict enforcement of social distancing and the wearing of face cloth coverings to mitigate the spread of the virus,” she said.

Asked if the virus spread to other parts of the post, Wood referred questions to the Pentagon.

Fort Leonard Wood trains about 80,000 civilians and service members a year, primarily for boot camp, the 10-week process of becoming a combat soldier. The post is located in Pulaski County.

Wanda Laramore, director of nursing at the Pulaski County Health Center and Home Health Agency, said Thursday there are 83 active COVID-19 cases that the agency is tracking. She said all of the cases stem from Fort Leonard Wood — 79 trainees who tested positive in late May and four additional civilians who worked with them who later tested positive on June 13.

Wood, the spokeswoman, said each new class of trainees is being tested for the coronavirus at the start of training, and then two weeks later, following “controlled monitoring.”

Updated at 2 p.m. with information from Pulaski County public health officials.

