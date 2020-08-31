As crime in downtown St. Louis surges, dispute simmers over tax district’s future

Ex-officio members serving by virtue of their positions, such as downtown aldermen and the city treasurer, would no longer be on the board. The district’s proposal also calls for reducing fees paid by property owners by 23%.

Among the opposition group’s complaints, Sterman said, is that CID security patrols operate too much in the daytime and haven’t been deployed enough late at night when crime is especially a problem. The patrols are largely made up of off-duty city police officers.

In response, Kelley said the CID has used the patrols at night from March to October for several years, with a late-night supplemental contingent on weekends. She said the size of the patrol contingent depends on the number of police officers willing to work then on their free time.

Sterman also says the CID needs to be a more aggressive advocate for downtown residents and businesses in dealing with the city government.

For example, he said, more needs to be done to deal with gas stations where young people congregate while “cruising” streets late at night. He also complained about rental units used solely for parties and where he says drug dealing occurs.