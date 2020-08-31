As crime in downtown St. Louis surges, dispute simmers over tax district’s future

ST. LOUIS — A recent surge in downtown crime has added impetus to efforts by a group of property owners to revamp or replace a tax district that funds security patrols and other initiatives.
“The bottom-line concern is their lack of effectiveness and lack of strategy” in dealing with crime, keeping the area clean and other quality-of-life issues, Les Sterman, an opposition group board member, said of the existing Downtown Community Improvement District.
“It probably dates back at least five years and probably longer.”
The critics, known as Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis, are urging property owners to not sign petitions needed to extend the district beyond its current expiration date of December 2021.
The district began operating in 2000, funded by a system of fee assessments added to property tax bills, and has been renewed twice previously.
Since its inception, the district has contracted with Downtown STL Inc., a nonprofit that acts as downtown’s main booster organization, to operate its programs.
Sterman said if the district fails to get the number of petition signatures required by state law, he hopes that the two sides can meet and work out a proposal “that has suitable reforms in it.”
However, Alderman Jack Coatar, a member of the CID board, and Missy Kelley, president and CEO of Downtown STL Inc., said the current CID board earlier this year committed to making many changes sought by the opposition group.
They also disputed Sterman’s accusations about the district’s effectiveness.
“Their goal is to just blow it up and see what happens,” Coatar, whose 7th Ward takes in much of downtown, said of the opposition group.
He added that “it’s unfair to blame a district” that generates about $3.5 million a year “for all of downtown’s problems.” Ultimately, he said, the city government and police are responsible for maintaining law and order and the district supplements their efforts.
Coatar and Kelley said the changes are in response to feedback of downtown businesses and residents gathered by a consulting firm hired by the board. The firm also researched tax districts in other cities.
Among the moves are ending the district’s contract with Downtown STL Inc. and hiring its own staff to oversee district functions. Kelley said Downtown STL Inc. has decided to stop managing the district at the end of this year.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway, in a 2018 report on CIDs across the state, had called out the downtown district for not competitively bidding its management contract. Sterman said he regarded the current arrangement as a conflict of interest.
The district also plans to limit its future spending to security, beautification and infrastructure issues, no longer devoting some of its dollars to marketing downtown and encouraging economic development.
Kelley said Downtown STL would continue doing that marketing and development work, using an expected increase in private donations to replace the CID money.
Kelley said plans also call for the CID board to be reduced from the current 30 or so members to around 11 to 15, with representation reserved for different types and sizes of businesses and for property owners from various parts of downtown.
Ex-officio members serving by virtue of their positions, such as downtown aldermen and the city treasurer, would no longer be on the board. The district’s proposal also calls for reducing fees paid by property owners by 23%.
Among the opposition group’s complaints, Sterman said, is that CID security patrols operate too much in the daytime and haven’t been deployed enough late at night when crime is especially a problem. The patrols are largely made up of off-duty city police officers.
In response, Kelley said the CID has used the patrols at night from March to October for several years, with a late-night supplemental contingent on weekends. She said the size of the patrol contingent depends on the number of police officers willing to work then on their free time.
Sterman also says the CID needs to be a more aggressive advocate for downtown residents and businesses in dealing with the city government.
For example, he said, more needs to be done to deal with gas stations where young people congregate while “cruising” streets late at night. He also complained about rental units used solely for parties and where he says drug dealing occurs.
Kelley said her organization and the CID have worked hard on problem-property issues. For example, she said, the organization worked to get the city to shut down the New Life Evangelistic Center homeless shelter that was unpopular with some nearby residents.
Sterman said while many of the administrative shifts proposed by the CID are good and important, they need to be accompanied by “significant programmatic changes” on security yet to be made. He also questioned how the new board members would be picked.
Sterman, who is well-known in regional affairs as the retired executive director of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, moved his residence downtown about 15 years ago from Olivette.
The rest of the opposition group’s 11-member board is a mix of residential and commecial property owners.
Among the others are real estate developers Amos Harris and Matt O’Leary; Desiree Knapp, owner of a Washington Avenue bar; Jason Gifford, owner of the Last Hotel; and White Plains, N.Y.-based Louis Tallarini, owner of the Mansion House apartment complex.
Kelley said the opposition group appeared to be most concerned with problems along Washington and that the CID has to deal with its entire 180-square-block area. Sterman denied being focused only on Washington.
Kelley said she moved her residence from downtown further west in the city about two and a half years ago to make it easier for her two children to get to school.
The CID is seeking signatures on two sets of petitions. One would extend the district’s life until 2041, the other would set the assessment level for the next 10 years.
Kelley said each proposal needs the support of owners of at least 50 percent of the total assessed value in the district and more than 50 percent of all property owners. The Board of Aldermen then must approve the proposals.
