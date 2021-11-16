As holidays approach, take coronavirus precautions, head of pandemic task force urges

"We have lots of data accumulated that there is very little risk to the vaccines," he said. "What we do know is that getting COVID is not risk-free for kids."

Just as with adults, children must receive two doses of the coronavirus vaccine about two weeks apart. Pfizer's vaccine is the only one approved for children in the U.S. so far. A person is considered fully vaccinated about two weeks after the last dose.

Dunagan also urged those who are eligible to consider a COVID booster six months after their last COVID vaccination, especially those with conditions that put them at a heightened risk of complications from the virus.

"I think there's little question that the booster shot provides additional immunity," he said.

The recommendation came the same day that The New York Times reported that the Food and Drug Administration could act later this week to authorize Pfizer's vaccine booster for all adults. Currently, boosters are advised for those 65 and older or those with underlying medical conditions or who are at risk because of their jobs. Moderna, which along with Johnson & Johnson also has an FDA-approved coronavirus vaccine, is expected to seek FDA authorization for all adults for its booster in the near future.