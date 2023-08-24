An end is in sight to the brutal heat wave that has roasted St. Louis this week with some of the hottest conditions it has ever experienced. But the region will first need to endure at least two more scorching days on Thursday and Friday — and likely tie a local record for its longest bout of such extreme heat.

The National Weather Service said Thursday’s high temperature in St. Louis will be near 102 degrees, though stifling humidity will make conditions feel far worse, with the heat index expected to reach as high as 114 degrees.

An identical repeat of those conditions — a high of 102, with a heat index of up to 114 — is also on deck Friday, based on the forecast Thursday morning.

If that holds, Friday will mark six straight days of heat index readings at 110 degrees or higher — tying a local record for the longest such run, set in 1980. Beyond its duration, the heat has also approached record territory for its sheer intensity, with Sunday and Tuesday both registering a heat index of 117 degrees — tied for the fourth-hottest on record in St. Louis, and the highest since 1995, when the region also set its overall record of 120 degrees.

Officials continue to urge area residents to exercise common sense and caution amid the dangerous heat, by limiting exposure to the elements, hydrating and checking on groups more susceptible to heat-related illness, like the elderly.

Relief from a cold front is finally expected to materialize this weekend, although there’s some uncertainty about when exactly it will arrive, late Friday or early Saturday, according to NWS’ local forecast office. The agency said there is greater confidence, however, that temperatures will drop by Sunday, when the high temperature is projected to be 81 degrees.

This story will be updated.