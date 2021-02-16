As St. Louis digs itself out, more snow expected Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — People are digging themselves out from under several inches of snow — up to 9 inches in some spots — as unseasonably cold temperatures continue to grip the region.
Tuesday's temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the day before, but the snow won't be melting. The high temperature is expected to only reach 13 degrees. The wind chill could hover around minus 15 early in the day and warm up to around zero by noon, said Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.
Forecasters said they expect a bit more snow to fall near the end of Wednesday morning's rush hour.
Most of the highways in the bi-state region were snow-covered and slippery Tuesday. Officials were asking motorists to stay home as many businesses and government offices were closed.
Monday's storm brought 8 inches of snow to Wentzville, 8.5 inches in Red Bud, 7.2 inches in Barnhart, 8.2 inches in Bonne Terre, 8.5 inches in Collinsville, 6.8 inches in Maryland Heights, 9.5 inches north of Freeburg, and 9 inches in Farmington.
An area near Salem, in Marion County, Illinois, recorded the highest at 11.9 inches, Gosselin said.
"The highest totals were definitely south and east of St. Louis," he said.
The last time the St. Louis area saw this much snowfall in one day was in January 2020, when the official recording at St. Louis Lambert International Airport was 4.5 inches. Lambert this time recorded 5.7 inches of snow. There has not been a 6-inch snowfall in the month of February at Lambert since 1993, when there were two such snowfalls within a week, Gosselin said.
Through the end of morning rush hour on Wednesday, the St. Louis metro region should see 1 to 2 inches. Areas farther south, near Jefferson County, could get 3 inches, Gosselin said.
"The problem is, it's so cold that everything will stick," Gosselin said. "It doesn't take much to cause a lot of problems."
Temperatures likely will rise above the freezing mark on Saturday. That would be the first time since Feb. 5 that it's been above 32 degrees.
Monday could see temperatures in the mid- to upper-40s, which is normal for this time of year.