As St. Louis digs itself out, more snow expected Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — People are digging themselves out from under several inches of snow — up to 9 inches in some spots — as unseasonably cold temperatures continue to grip the region.

Tuesday's temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the day before, but the snow won't be melting. The high temperature is expected to only reach 13 degrees. The wind chill could hover around minus 15 early in the day and warm up to around zero by noon, said Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.

Forecasters said they expect a bit more snow to fall near the end of Wednesday morning's rush hour.

Most of the highways in the bi-state region were snow-covered and slippery Tuesday. Officials were asking motorists to stay home as many businesses and government offices were closed.

Monday's storm brought 8 inches of snow to Wentzville, 8.5 inches in Red Bud, 7.2 inches in Barnhart, 8.2 inches in Bonne Terre, 8.5 inches in Collinsville, 6.8 inches in Maryland Heights, 9.5 inches north of Freeburg, and 9 inches in Farmington.

An area near Salem, in Marion County, Illinois, recorded the highest at 11.9 inches, Gosselin said.

"The highest totals were definitely south and east of St. Louis," he said.

