As St. Louis’ historic buildings crumble, city eyes little-used powers some say can help save them

These distinctive structures, among the many unique cultural assets that have helped St. Louis stand out among other cities, weren’t lost because local government lacked the power to save them. In fact, the Preservation Board already has an ordinance allowing it to target the owners of historic buildings it believes are engaging in “demolition by neglect.” And other ordinances give the city the power to make emergency repairs and stick the owner with the bill.

But so far, City Hall has never used those powers.

That may be about to change. There’s a new administration in charge and a new head of the city office charged with historic preservation. And with an infusion of federal cash — the Treasury Department last week confirmed that federal stimulus funds could be used to secure or rehab vacant structures — and over $100 million more on the way from the NFL lawsuit settlement, the city has budget flexibility that is unprecedented in modern times.

Discussions are underway to potentially give officials the funding needed to stabilize some of the city’s most significant historic structures until a plan to save them materializes.