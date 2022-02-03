 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

As storm slowly moves out, St. Louis Science Center set to reopen; other attractions remain closed

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Some of the area's cultural attractions are planning to reopen, while others will wait it out a bit longer as the region digs out from the midweek snowstorm.

The St. Louis Science Center will reopen at noon on Friday, officials announced Thursday.

However, the St. Louis Zoo will remain closed on Friday, and a zoo job fair that had been planned for that day has been rescheduled for Feb. 11.

The Gateway Arch and the St. Louis Art Museum also will be closed on Friday, officials for both institutions announced. The art museum plans to reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Many businesses, schools, government offices, museums and other attractions closed their doors as the storm hit early Wednesday.

Varying amounts of snow have fallen in the region, but as of 4 p.m. Thursday, St. Louis Lambert International Airport had recorded 6.6 inches, the National Weather Service's local office tweeted.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News