As variants spread, North County church created its own COVID vaccine gift card program

HANLEY HILLS — The Rev. Dr. Ernest Shields Sr. looked around his community and knew something more needed to be done to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
Shields, pastor of Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, a predominantly Black church in Hanley Hills where he’s served for more than 45 years, gathered funds from his congregation this month to create their own vaccine incentive program.
The first 100 congregants and members of the community to sign up would each get a $25 gift card. About 23 took the church up on the offer for their first dose and were able to return Sunday to get their second shot after services. The doses were administered through the St. Louis County Health Department’s neighborhood vaccination event program.
“I looked around and listened to the experts and felt in my heart that more people, and people of color particularly, needed to get the vaccine, ” Shields said Sunday. “So we as a church decided to do something about it.”
Shields, 79, lost a member of his congregation to COVID-19 in the spring of 2020 and had several others test positive for the virus over the last year.
“I wish I could shout from the rooftops that this is important and has to be done,” he said. “And with the delta variant spreading, it has to be done now.”
Shields pointed to the racial divide in vaccinations as one motivation behind the church's program. In Missouri, as of last week about 29% of Black residents had at least one dose of the vaccine, compared with 37% of white residents, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.
Meanwhile, Missouri remains a hotspot for the delta variant of COVID-19.
The state reported more than 1,089 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday. That drove the seven-day average up to 1,021, from 658 the week before, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis.
The delta variant recently became the most common strain in the U.S. And the region that includes Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska is reporting the highest proportions in the nation, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The variant worries health officials because it is more easily transmissible than previous strains, meaning it can spread more quickly. Higher vaccination rates are necessary to slow its spread in a community.
The virus has spread rapidly throughout southwest Missouri, including the area surrounding Springfield, in recent weeks.
Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church is far from alone in its idea to create vaccine incentives to try and stem the spread.
Locally, the St. Louis County Council last month approved a county vaccine incentive program that would use $875,000 in federal funds to pay for thousands of gift cards for residents who get inoculated against COVID-19. Those gift cards, distributed through the county health department, would likely would be for $50 to $100 each.
St. Louis city is also considering creating an incentive program for vaccines. Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said last week he plans to add a vaccine gift card program to a $153 million plan for spending federal pandemic aid to the city.
And, although he expressed reluctance to launch such a program, Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson signaled Wednesday that an incentive plan could be unveiled as early as next week to boost the state’s stagnating vaccination rate for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, about 49% of Missouri residents 18 and older were fully vaccinated, putting the state's vaccination rate 40th among U.S. states, according to numbers compiled by the New York Times.
Neighboring Illinois had the 25th best vaccination rate in the nation with about 57% of adults fully vaccinated.
Michelle Mitchell, operations manager for the St. Louis County Health Department’s neighborhood vaccination clinic program, said vaccination events at churches, employers and nonprofits have attracted anywhere from one to more than 100 people in recent weeks.
“The people who are getting it now, I think are a result of more education,” Mitchell said standing outside of Mount Beulah church Sunday. “There was some hesitancy, but some people have become more comfortable with getting vaccinated when they see people around them have gotten it and been OK. But there’s still more work to be done, especially in underserved areas like here in North County.”