As variants spread, North County church created its own COVID vaccine gift card program

HANLEY HILLS — The Rev. Dr. Ernest Shields Sr. looked around his community and knew something more needed to be done to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Shields, pastor of Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, a predominantly Black church in Hanley Hills where he’s served for more than 45 years, gathered funds from his congregation this month to create their own vaccine incentive program.

The first 100 congregants and members of the community to sign up would each get a $25 gift card. About 23 took the church up on the offer for their first dose and were able to return Sunday to get their second shot after services. The doses were administered through the St. Louis County Health Department’s neighborhood vaccination event program.

“I looked around and listened to the experts and felt in my heart that more people, and people of color particularly, needed to get the vaccine, ” Shields said Sunday. “So we as a church decided to do something about it.”

Shields, 79, lost a member of his congregation to COVID-19 in the spring of 2020 and had several others test positive for the virus over the last year.