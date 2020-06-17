Ask the Road Crew: Talk to them on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Related to this story
Andrew Leffert, who died Saturday, had worked as a police officer and immigration enforcement agent.
'I’m sorry for the families that will miss recreational sports,' said John Mennel, who was an FAA volunteer for over 35 years.
The body is described as a black male, between the ages of 50 and 75, with a height between 5 feet and 5-foot-6.
The diocese represents more than 10,000 worshipers from 42 parishes throughout the eastern half of the state.
“We can bring the minorities of today to be the majorities of the future,” said one rising Ferguson-Florissant senior.
'Fighting for black people has to mean all black people.'
The county said it still is recommending social distancing and wearing masks if social distance cannot be maintained.
Fifteen of 28 residents had active infections as of Tuesday, the state said.
The group of about 20 marched along Jeffco Boulevard on Thursday to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Several dozen protesters chanted for Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar to come outside the county building where he works to discuss the case.