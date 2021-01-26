Ask the Road Crew your construction and pothole questions, 1 p.m. Wednesday
Only 3.9% of Missourians have received the initial shot as of Sunday.
The St. Louis region's four major hospital systems now have systems for residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines.
The city health department ordered seven establishments to close this week for flouting coronavirus-related restrictions
Experts generally now say the virus will spread, in lower numbers, for years to come.
Lumber Logs collects trees that would otherwise be mulched and thrown away, and mills the most unique and prized into lumber valued by woodworkers.
The first mass COVID-19 vaccination event in Missouri was set to administer 1,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.
How to find out about COVID-19 vaccines in the St. Louis area.
Missouri reported 2,397 hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide, and the seven-day average hit the lowest level since Nov. 16.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a seven-day average of 77 COVID-19 admissions, the lowest number since early November.
