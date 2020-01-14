Is your route to work giving you a headache because of potholes, poorly timed lights or street construction? Let the experts know, and ask them your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Live
Ask the Road Crew your street and highway construction questions, 1 p.m. Wednesday
