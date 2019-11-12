Subscribe for 99¢
Snow in Ferguson

A sculpture of a boy and his dog are covered in snow on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at North Elizabeth Avenue and Darst Road in Ferguson, Mo. (Josh Renaud, jrenaud@post-dispatch.com)

 Josh Renaud

The last time it was this bitterly cold on a Nov. 12 in St. Louis was back in 1911, when William Howard Taft was president and a first-class stamp was just 2 cents.

It was a low of 12 degrees on Nov. 12, 1911, in St. Louis. That record held for 108 years.

Well, it's time to write the record books. The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring said St. Louis on Tuesday morning set a new record for low temperature on this date.

It was 11 degrees just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, said Melissa Byrd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are about 30 to 35 degrees below seasonal norms, the National Weather Service office said. Early morning wind chills are near or just below zero.

"Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures will only be in the low to mid 20s for highs," the weather service said.

It will remain cold Tuesday tonight with lows overnight of about 16 degrees. Temperatures will slowly warm up as the week moves along.

On Wednesday, the high could reach 38, with a low on Wednesday night of 28. On Thursday, forecasters expect a high of 40, dropping to 24 on Thursday night. Then on Friday, it could reach 43 for a high, with a low of 27. It could reach 45 for a high on Saturday and 48 Sunday. 

The sun reappeared on Tuesday after Monday's rain-turned-sleet-turned snow that left roads a mess and caused plenty of area schools and businesses to close early.

3 O'Clock Stir e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.