The last time it was this bitterly cold on a Nov. 12 in St. Louis was back in 1911, when William Howard Taft was president and a first-class stamp was just 2 cents.
It was a low of 12 degrees on Nov. 12, 1911, in St. Louis. That record held for 108 years.
Well, it's time to write the record books. The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring said St. Louis on Tuesday morning set a new record for low temperature on this date.
It was 11 degrees just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, said Melissa Byrd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are about 30 to 35 degrees below seasonal norms, the National Weather Service office said. Early morning wind chills are near or just below zero.
"Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures will only be in the low to mid 20s for highs," the weather service said.
It will remain cold Tuesday tonight with lows overnight of about 16 degrees. Temperatures will slowly warm up as the week moves along.
On Wednesday, the high could reach 38, with a low on Wednesday night of 28. On Thursday, forecasters expect a high of 40, dropping to 24 on Thursday night. Then on Friday, it could reach 43 for a high, with a low of 27. It could reach 45 for a high on Saturday and 48 Sunday.
Snow falls in St. Louis
Snow collects on the trees in Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes,
cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Fall snow of 2019
Dennis Engelkenjohn walks his dogs, The Dude and Abby, through the snow in Tower Grove Park past a maple tree that still is showing off its fall colors on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. "I was born in St. Louis. This is just the way it is. You have a warm day, then you have a cold day. Yesterday I was riding my motorcycle." said Engelkenjohn. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
First snow covers the Zoo
Troy Mossey, at left, and Kathy Harrison walk through the nearly empty St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Harrison said it is a beautiful time to be at the zoo. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Snow falls in mid-November
Lori Whalen, left, and her mother Holly Williamson walk through the falling snow along Main Street in St. Charles Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. "We were supposed to be in Phoenix today, it's a long story," joked Whalen. Whalen, from West Burlington, Iowa and Williamson from Burlington, Iowa, were doing some shopping on along Main Street. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Snow hits St. Louis region
Erin Remelious, from Mascoutah crosses Main Street in St. Charles as she does some shopping On Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. “I was hoping it was going to snow” said Remelious. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Snow in Ferguson
Two pink flamingo yard ornaments are covered in snow on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at North Elizabeth Avenue and Darst Road in Ferguson, Mo. (Josh Renaud,
jrenaud@post-dispatch.com)
Josh Renaud
Snow falls in St. Louis
Kyle Florez walks his dog, Luna, a Shiba Inu, in Citygarden as snow falls in downtown St. Louis on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes,
cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Snow hits St. Louis region
The Daniel Boone statue on Main Street in St. Charles is covered with snow after inclement weather moved into the St. Louis area. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Snow in Ferguson
A sculpture of a boy and his dog are covered in snow on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at North Elizabeth Avenue and Darst Road in Ferguson, Mo. (Josh Renaud,
jrenaud@post-dispatch.com)
Josh Renaud
Snow falls in St. Louis
Luna, a Shiba Inu, reacts as a light snow falls on her head during a walk with owner Kyle Florez in Citygarden in downtown St. Louis on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes,
cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Snow falls in mid-November
Lori Whalen, left, and her mother Holly Williamson walk through the falling snow along Main Street in St. Charles Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. "We were supposed to be in Phoenix today, it's a long story," joked Whalen. Whalen, from West Burlington, Iowa and Williamson from Burlington, Iowa, were doing some shopping on along Main Street. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Snow falls in mid-November
Snow covers a statue of Daniel Boone along Main Street in St. Charles Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. A burst of snow coated the roads and sidewalk as plummeting temperatures cause the morning rain to switch over to snow on Monday. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Snow falls in mid-November
Erin Remelious, from Mascoutah, crosses Main Street in St. Charles as she does some shopping on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. "I was hoping it was going to snow," said Remelious. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Snow falls in mid-November
Bill Gustafson, of St. Peters, clears the snow off a plaque in the newly dedicated Veterans Memorial Garden at Veterans Tribute Park in Weldon Spring on Veterans Day Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Gustafson, a former Marine, brought a friend to the park to show him the memorial. A dedication ceremony had been planned for Monday but the snowy weather forced the ceremony to be held on Sunday. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Snow falls in mid-November
Skip Pulliam, owner of the Main Street Market in St. Charles, shovels snow off neighboring business's sidewalk along Main Street in St. Charles Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
First snow covers the Zoo
Ducks swim across the pond at the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
Black-necked swans honk as the snow begins to fall at the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
A tiger looks out at the nearly empty St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
Camels congregate at the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Not too many visitors were around to see the snow accumulate on these animals. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
First snow covers the Zoo
The last of the fall colors blend with the falling snow at the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
Robins land in the trees at the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
Kathy Harrison and Troy Mossey keep bundled up as they walk through the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Harrison said it is a beautiful time to be at the zoo. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
Camels stand outside at the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Not too many visitors were around to see the snow accumulate on these animals. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
First snow covers the Zoo
A tiger walks the snow-covered grounds of it's enclosure at the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
The zoo train is done for the season at the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
Horticulturist Bob Dedeke doesn't let the weather stop him from weeding out seasonal plants at the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Dedeke said he makes frequent trips inside to warm up, but he said there is lots of work to do at the zoo. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
First snow covers the Zoo
First snow covers the Zoo
First snow covers the Zoo
First snow covers the Zoo
First snow covers the Zoo
First snow covers the Zoo
Katie Montana, 4, prepares to throw snow at the elephant statue at the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Montana is attending the Zoo's pre-school for 4 and 5-year-old children. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
A robin sits in a snow-covered tree at the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
A snowman appears to be enjoying the weather outside of the Children's zoo at the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
The statue of Marlin Perkins is covered with snow at the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Perkins was the host of the nature show Wild Kingdom and Director Emeritus of the St. Louis Zoo. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
First snow covers the Zoo
Outside tables are covered with snow near the River's Edge area at the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
First snow covers the Zoo
Snow falls in St. Louis
People walk past the “Olympic Runner” statue in Kiener Plaza as snow falls in downtown St. Louis on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes,
cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Snow falls in St. Louis
A pedestrian walks down Locust Street near 10th with an umbrella as a light snow falls and wind whips through the streets in downtown St. Louis on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes,
cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Snow in Ferguson
A male cardinal rests on a branch as snow falls on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Ferguson, Mo. (Josh Renaud,
jrenaud@post-dispatch.com)
Josh Renaud
Snow in Ferguson
A bird house is covered in snow on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Ferguson, Mo. (Josh Renaud,
jrenaud@post-dispatch.com)
Josh Renaud
First snow of the season in St. Louis
A Cardinal bird frolics in a newly fallen snow on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Hickory Woods Urban Acres at William Gentry, Jr. Park in Bridgeton. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
First snow of the season in St. Louis
First snow of the season in St. Louis
A Cardinal bird braces in a driving snowfall on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Hickory Woods Urban Acres at William Gentry, Jr. Park in Bridgeton. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
First snow of the season in St. Louis
A walker makes use of the Hickory Woods Urban Acres nature trail on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, near William Gentry, Jr. Park in Bridgeton amid a fresh snowfall. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
First snow of the season in St. Louis
A stream winds through the Hickory Woods Urban Acres nature area on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, near William Gentry, Jr. Park in Bridgeton following a fresh snowfall. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
First snow of the season in St. Louis
First snow of the season in St. Louis
Vacant properties in the 4900 block of Aldine Ave. in St. Louis stand covered with a fresh snowfall on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, on St. Louis' near north side. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
