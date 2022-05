ST. LOUIS — At least one person was killed and several others injured in a serious crash Friday night near Delmar Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue, police said.

Several people were reportedly trapped in a vehicle and at least one person died at the scene of the crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The crash happened near the border of the Central West End and Vandeventer neighborhoods.

No other details were available. Police accident reconstruction teams were on the scene investigating.