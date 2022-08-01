August greets St. Louis with more punishing heat and another threat of storms

ST. LOUIS — August has arrived, bringing the St. Louis area with more of the dangerous heat that has filled recent weeks.

The region should brace for intense heat, made worse by humidity, through Wednesday. The heat index is expected to soar to about 105 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The service has issued a heat advisory for the area through Wednesday.

The NWS’ local forecast office also warned that some isolated but severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening, from about 4 to 10 p.m.

Despite a waterlogged past week headlined by record-shattering rains and deadly flash flooding in the region, the NWS said that damaging winds of potentially 60 mph are the main threat posed by the new storm system.

Though wind is the main concern, the isolated storms could potentially bring some large hail and "brief, heavy downpours,” said Alex Elmore, a local NWS meteorologist.

The possible storms, though, will move through the area quickly, he said — and don’t threaten to become “long-duration” rain events.

“That will limit the flooding potential,” said Elmore. “We’re not expecting anything like that this evening,” he added, referring to last week’s two separate rounds of flash flooding that struck the region.

Last week's intense rainstorms catapulted the St. Louis area from an abnormally dry July to the cusp of a monthly precipitation record. The area ended July with 12.22 inches of total rainfall, the second-highest total on record — trailing only 1948, when 12.69 inches fell in the month.

And that record would have been shattered had it not been for storms narrowly missing St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Thursday, when the site only recorded 0.27 inches of rain, instead of the 2 to 4 inches that struck areas slightly to south, along Interstate 64.

Just two days earlier, Lambert smashed the area’s single-day record for rainfall, when it received 9.07 inches — topping the previous daily record by more than 2 inches.

The month also finished as the area’s 17th-hottest July on record, according to local NWS data.