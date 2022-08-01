August greets St. Louis with more punishing heat and another threat of storms

ST. LOUIS — August has arrived, bringing the St. Louis area with more of the dangerous heat that has filled recent weeks.
The region should brace for intense heat, made worse by humidity, through Wednesday. The heat index is expected to soar to about 105 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The service has issued a heat advisory for the area through Wednesday.
The NWS’ local forecast office also warned that some isolated but severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening, from about 4 to 10 p.m. Despite a waterlogged past week headlined by record-shattering rains and deadly flash flooding in the region, the NWS said that damaging winds of potentially 60 mph are the main threat posed by the new storm system.
Cardinals notebook: Surging Paul DeJong slugs way into deadline decisions
Record rain in St. Louis area brings flooding, highway closures, one death
BenFred: Tired Cardinals talking points won't sell with another ho-hum trade deadline
Cardinals can strike at the deadline to upgrade starting rotation, not patch it
Cardinals notebook: As trade pursuits continue, were talks with Nats caught on camera?
Cardinals notebook: John Mozeliak talks trade options to help now, and beyond
CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis
10 rescue puppies in St. Peters die in flooding; St. Louis Zoo building roof collapses
How much rain fell in St. Louis, and who got hit worst? These charts tell the story.
Cardinals notebook: Driven to join team in Toronto, Johan Oviedo detours to Miami for passport
A frantic rush, and an ax, to save 42 dogs from flooding at Brentwood facility
Sunset Hills police chief arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated at Lake of the Ozarks
BenFred: Side effect of Juan Soto Madness appears to be undervaluing Dylan Carlson
Adam Wainwright saw chance for 'great pitcher' to steady Cardinals. He knew just the guy.
Cardinals trade Edmundo Sosa to Phillies, recall Paul DeJong from the minors Though wind is the main concern, the isolated storms could potentially bring some large hail and "brief, heavy downpours,” said Alex Elmore, a local NWS meteorologist. The possible storms, though, will move through the area quickly, he said — and don’t threaten to become “long-duration” rain events. “That will limit the flooding potential,” said Elmore. “We’re not expecting anything like that this evening,” he added, referring to last week’s two separate rounds of flash flooding that struck the region.
Last week's intense rainstorms catapulted the St. Louis area from an abnormally dry July to the cusp of a monthly precipitation record. The area ended July with 12.22 inches of total rainfall, the second-highest total on record — trailing only 1948, when 12.69 inches fell in the month.
And that record would have been shattered had it not been for storms narrowly missing St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Thursday, when the site only recorded 0.27 inches of rain, instead of the 2 to 4 inches that struck areas slightly to south, along Interstate 64.
Just two days earlier, Lambert smashed the area’s single-day record for rainfall, when it received 9.07 inches — topping the previous daily record by more than 2 inches.
The month also finished as the area’s 17th-hottest July on record, according to local NWS data.
Photos: Summer heat waves leave St. Louis area under the broiler
Andrew Montalbano, 14, of Maplewood, leaps off the diving board at the Maplewood Family Aquatic Center in Maplewood on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Jack Myer, Post-Dispatch
Sam Venker of Maplewood, 14, dives into the pool at Maplewood Family Aquatic Center in Maplewood on Thursday, July 21, 2022. According to The Weather Channel, St. Louis is expected to experience triple-digit temperatures every day this weekend, with Saturday's temperature predicted to reach 104 degrees. Photo by Jack Myer,
jmyer@post-dispatch.com.
Jack Myer
"It's a volcano!" exclaims Nolan Rought, 6, of Madison, Wis., as he plays in a fountain at Citygarden in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 21, 2022. According to the National Weather Service, the St. Louis region is expected to experience triple-digit temperatures through the weekend with a heat index of up to 109 expected on Saturday.
Jack Myer, Post-Dispatch
Kai Oxley of Nottingham, Eng., 19, cools down in the fountains at Citygarden in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 21, 2022. According to The Weather Channel, St. Louis is expected to experience triple-digit temperatures every day this weekend, with Saturday's temperature predicted to reach 104 degrees. Photo by Jack Myer,
jmyer@post-dispatch.com.
Jack Myer
Sisters Keaton, 13, and Kallen Piche of Indiana cool off in the fountains at Kiener Plaza on Friday, June 17, 2022, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Friends Tina Fortenberry, from left, Sue Potter and Greg Kinney relax in the water at the Dam West beach at Carlyle Lake in Carlyle, Ill., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. "Life's a beach, so we went to the beach," Potter said.
Allie Schallert, Post-Dispatch
Mark and Carla Bradley, of Imperial, Mo., relax under the shade of a tree at the Dam West beach at Carlyle Lake, in Carlyle, Ill. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. They are camping at the lake this week. "We didn't know it was going to be this hot," Carla said. Photo by Allie Schallert,
aschallert@post-dispatch.com
Allie Schallert
Victor Harrestrup, of Norway, plays volleyball on the Dam West beach at Carlyle Lake, in Carlyle, Ill. with his friends on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Harrestrup and his friends traveled from California to Illinois on Route 66, getting to the beach yesterday and liking it enough to return today. Photo by Allie Schallert,
aschallert@post-dispatch.com
Allie Schallert
Jeffery James, of Unique Enterprises, and Alex Macias, left, seal the parking lot of Schottzie's Bar and Grill in the Concord neighborhood of south St. Louis County on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. "It's just brutal," said owner Brian Jones, who started his crew at 7 a.m. "You get the heat from the asphalt and the sky above, but I'd rather be here than out in the snow."
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Alex Macias, right and Jeffery James of Unique Enterprises work to seal the parking lot of Schottzie's Bar and Grill in the Concord neighborhood of South St. Louis County on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. "It's just brutal", said owner Brian Jones, who started his crew at 7 a.m. to help with the heat. "You get the heat from the asphalt and the sky above, but I'd rather be here than out in the snow." Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Jeffery James of Unique Enterprises dips his broom into asphalt coating as he seals the parking lot of Schottzie's Bar and Grill in the Concord neighborhood of South St. Louis County on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. "It's just brutal", said owner Brian Jones, who started his crew at 7 a.m. to help with the heat. "You get the heat from the asphalt and the sky above, but I'd rather be here than out in the snow." Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
With the heat index well over 100, a fan fans herself during the seventh inning of a day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The Cardinals won 3-1 in the first game of the doubleheader.
Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch
Jayce Jackson, 3, enjoys a waterfall courtesy of St. Louis Fire Department Engine Company 33 during a MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The Cardinals won 3-1 in the first game of the double header. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Fans avoid the heat by sitting in the shade in right field during a MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The Cardinals won 3-1 in the first game of the double header. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Cynthia Pittman thanks St. Louis firefighter James MacPherson with Engine House No. 26 for installing an air conditioner from Cool Down St. Louis on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in her house on North Newstead Avenue. In the midst of the season's first heat wave, Ameren Missouri donated 850 window air conditioner units and $200,000 to Cool Down St. Louis.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis firefighters with Engine House No. 26 Lawrence Gordon, left and James MacPherson install a window unit from Cool Down St. Louis at Cynthia's Pittman's house on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, along N. Newstead Avenue. In the midst of the season's first heat wave, Ameren Missouri donated 850 window air conditioner units and $200,000 to Cool Down St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Cynthia Pittman cools off alongside her newly installed air conditioner from Cool Down St. Louis on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in her house on North Newstead Avenue. In the midst of the season’s first heat wave, Ameren Missouri donated 850 window air conditioner units and $200,000 to Cool Down St. Louis.
Laurie Skrivan,
Garrett Aden, 8, of Glen Carbon, cools his back with an ice pack during a St. Louis Cardinals Kids Clinic, one of 12 regional stops on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Wilson Park in Granite City. The clinic, taught by former players, provides fundamentals for boys and girls ages 7-13.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Youth baseball players, including Daniel Schubert, 7, seated at left, hydrate during a break in stations during the 17th annual St. Louis Cardinals Kids Clinics, one of 12 regional stops on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Wilson Park in Granite City. The clinic, taught by former players, provides fundamentals for boys and girls ages 7-13. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Cardinals fans wear matching hats to keep cool with temperatures in the 90s and the heat index in St. Louis reaching 106 degrees during a game on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals lost to the Reds 7-6.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Armod Collard, 9, and Kendall Gray, 8, hold hands under a fountain at Tower Grove Park on Monday, June 13, 2022, as temperatures hovered near 100 degrees on Monday afternoon in St. Louis.
Jack Myer, Post-Dispatch
Allison Hamtil of Crestwood and her 11-year-old son Grant enjoy a kayak ride near the Emerson Grand Basin at Forest Park on Monday June 13, 2022. Photo by Jack Myer,
jmyer@post-dispatch.com
Jack Myer
Karen Schneider of Troy, Ill.. and Barb Vrabec of Granite City, Ill. enjoy a paddleboat ride on Post-Dispatch Lake at Forest Park on Monday June 13, 2022. After disembarking from the boat, Schneider asked for two things: "Air conditioning and a drink." Photo by Jack Myer,
jmyer@post-dispatch.com
Jack Myer
One-year-old Henri and three-year-old Murray cool down in the fountain at the bottom of Government Hill at Forest Park on Monday June 13, 2022. Photo by Jack Myer,
jmyer@post-dispatch.com
Jack Myer
Travis Warren, a bus mechanic with the Parkway school district transportation department, takes a moment to cool down after sweeping in the garages, Friday, July 22, 2022. A heat warning remains in effect for the region through the weekend. Photo by Hillary Levin,
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!