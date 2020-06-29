You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Authorities end search for woman who reportedly went underwater in Mississippi River
0 comments

Authorities end search for woman who reportedly went underwater in Mississippi River

Subscribe for $3 for three months

ST. LOUIS — A search for a woman who reportedly went underwater in the Mississippi River is over as of Monday evening. 

The fire department was called shortly before 6 p.m. to look for the woman. The search concluded shortly after 7 p.m., said Garon Mosby, spokesperson with the St. Louis Fire Department.

Mosby said an eyewitness said they saw the woman go underwater and did not come back up.

The search area was close to the Gateway Arch, according to police. 

This is breaking story. More information will provided as it becomes available. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports