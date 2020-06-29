Authorities end search for woman who reportedly went underwater in Mississippi River

ST. LOUIS — A search for a woman who reportedly went underwater in the Mississippi River is over as of Monday evening.

The fire department was called shortly before 6 p.m. to look for the woman. The search concluded shortly after 7 p.m., said Garon Mosby, spokesperson with the St. Louis Fire Department.

Mosby said an eyewitness said they saw the woman go underwater and did not come back up.

The search area was close to the Gateway Arch, according to police.

This is breaking story. More information will provided as it becomes available.

