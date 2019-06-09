UPDATES with Circus Flora cancellation, updated outage number
Less than two hours before the crucial St. Louis Blues game, and on a warm Sunday afternoon, thousands of people in midtown St. Louis lost their power.
A problem at a substation on Enright at about 5:30 p.m. cost about 5,400 customers their power, said Erin Davis, an Ameren spokeswoman.
The number had dwindled to about 200 by 7:45 p.m.
Davis could not say when power would be fully restored but crews were working hard. "You can't flip a switch, so we are gradually getting people back on."
"They're working hard because they know it's hot and that folks are interested in the game tonight," she said.
Circus Flora had to cancel its Sunday night performance because of the outage.
**TONIGHT'S PERFORMANCE IS CANCELLED.** The power is out throughout the District. Please call MetroTix at 314-534-1111. We will honor all exchanges!— Circus Flora (@circusflora) June 9, 2019