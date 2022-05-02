Ballwin man bit by infected bat is St. Louis County's first rabies case of 2022

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The county has seen its first case of rabies this year after an infected bat bit a Ballwin man on the finger.

The man reportedly was attempting to defend the bat from a bird attack when the bite occurred on Wednesday, St. Louis County health officials said.

The case serves as a reminder to stay away from wild animals, health officials said, and that rabies is a potentially fatal disease for humans.

After the bite, the man called St. Louis County Animal Care and Control, which trapped and euthanized the bat. Testing then confirmed the bat had rabies.

The man was treated at a hospital, where he received a rabies vaccination, a tetanus booster shot and rabies immunoglobulin, which helps prevent rabies after exposure to an infected animal.

To report a bat, residents can call the county's animal control office at 314-615-0650, or at the after-hours number, 636-529-8210.

